Police recover car snatched by Anambra robbery gang in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command said it had recovered a Toyota Corrola car recently snatched by a three-man robbery gang in Anambra.

The command’s spokesperson, William Aya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Tuesday that the car with registration number ABUJA ABX – 377 – PQ was intercepted on Lokoja-Abuja road on September 27.

He said that some of the operatives attached to the “B” Division, Felele area, Lokoja, intercepted the car while on an intelligence patrol of the road.

Mr Aya said the police patrol followed information received from the control room of the Anambra State Police Command that some three armed men forcefully snatched the car belonging to one Okaka Prosper Jideofor in Anambra.

“Based on the above information, the operatives promptly swung into action, intercepted and arrested one Eze Emmanuel Ndudirim of Akwa Local Government Area of Anambra State with the vehicle.

“During interrogation, he could not give a satisfactory explanation of himself and the vehicle. The vehicle had been recovered from him and parked at the police station. Investigation is ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Aya also said that one Zuberu Haruna, 19, had been arrested in connection with recent armed robbery incidents around Ejule axis.

He said his arrest was effected by some of the operatives attached to Ajaokuta Division in conjunction with the local vigilante who intercepted and arrested him at Ejule village.

According to him, the suspect was arrested with one boxer motorcycle with registration number KOGI STATE LAM -75- VWX and a locally made pistol.

“He confessed to belonging to a gang that specialises in snatching motorcycles at gunpoint. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate,” the PPRO said.

The PPRO also said the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

(NAN)

