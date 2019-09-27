Truck drivers clash with FUTMINNA students

FUTMinna

There was a clash between students of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, and truck drivers on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the clash occurred when some students holding a rally for their upcoming union election blocked the road.

While this was going on, a truck driver hit a student’s vehicle along Minna-Bida expressway. The student has been hospitalised, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Angered by this development, the students retaliated and unleashed an attack on the truck driver who escaped by running into a nearby filling station.

This newspaper also learnt that the truck drivers came in their numbers to protect their own and as a result, a post graduate student was left injured.

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the state police spokesperson, Abubakar Danila, who confirmed the incident.

He told our correspondent that “the police commissioner and the deputy governor were there this morning. Things have been put in place.”

Mr Danila said all parties involved have been pacified. He enjoined students and other residents to be law-abiding.

