Benue Police uncovers 9 corpses in secret graves

The Police in Benue say they have uncovered hidden graves in Gbatse village with nine corpses of people suspected to have been killed by criminals in Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Thursday in Makurdi.

Ms Anene, an assistant superintendent of police, said one suspect has been arrested, adding that ”as soon as we have concluded interrogating him, we will give out the full information”.

NAN gathered that the suspect, a gang leader of a kidnap and armed robbery syndicate, was arrested following a tip-off by members of the community.

The suspect and his gang were alleged to be killing their victims and burying them after collecting their motorcycles in order to conceal their crime and avoid arrest.

A resident of Ushongo town, who pleaded anonymity, said they had already uncovered over 10 bodies from different graves at different times.

(NAN)

