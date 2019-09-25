Police arrest IBB University students for alleged armed robbery

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

The Police in Niger have arrested 109 suspects for alleged armed robbery, fraud and illegal mining in different parts of the state, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammadu Abubakar, says.

Mr Abubakar, a deputy superintendent of police, told journalists on Wednesday in Minna that 96 of the suspects were paraded for illegal mining, 11 for armed robbery, and two for fraud.

He said the robbery suspects were responsible for recent attacks on students of the IBB University, Lapai, where they inflicted injuries on their victims and robbed them of valuables.

“The armed robbery suspects are all students of IBB University who attacked and robbed their fellow students and one of the suspects, Yakubu Isah, was identified by one of the victims of the attack.

“Two suspected of fraud had been defrauding people of huge sums of money using several tricks, they defrauded one of the victims of N156,000 after calling her with an unknown number pretending to know her.

“They deceitfully convinced her to transfer the said amount into a bank account belonging to one of them while 112 MTN, 74 Airtel, 19 Glo and 19 Etisalat sim cards were recovered from them,” Mr Abubakar said.

On those paraded for illegal mining, Mr Abubakar noted that they were arrested by a joint team of police, Army and Civil Defence at Tungan Goro, Minna.

READ ALSO: How I killed seven women in hotels – Suspect

He said two single barrel guns, charms, shovels, one vehicle, gold measuring equipment among others were recovered from them.

Mr Abubakar said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation into their cases.

One of the illegal mining suspects, Dauda Saleh, said that he had only been in the business for two months and was ignorant of the law on illegal mining.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.