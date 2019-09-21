Police warn trouble makers ahead of Niger council polls

Heavily Armed Policemen (Photo: thenationonline)

The Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Adamu Usman, has warned political thugs and other trouble makers to steer clear of the state before, during and after the November 30 Local Government elections in the area.

Mr Usman, who gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday, said concrete security measures had been put in place to guarantee peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the elections across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

”Those nursing any plan to cause any breach of peace should have a change of mind as anyone caught will be made to face the full weight of the law,’’ he said.

The commissioner further revealed that adequate security arrangements had been made in partnership with other security agencies in the state to ensure peaceful polls.

He urged leaders of various political parties to preach political tolerance and understanding among their supporters.

He said it was only by so doing that the command would be able to provide a peaceful political atmosphere for the smooth implementation of the electoral process in the state.

”We will continue to demonstrate high sense of professional conduct before during and after the elections, ” he said.

Mr Usman also called on parents not to allow their children to be used as political thugs during the elections.

According to him, any person found sponsoring political violence and thuggery will be arrested and prosecuted.

(NAN)

