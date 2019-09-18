Assembly approves N5 billion loan for Nasarawa Govt.

Related News

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has approved the request of the state government to secure N5 billion bond from the capital market to undertake vital projects across the state.

The approval was given at plenary on Wednesday in Lafia, presided by the Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi.

The request for the bond acquisition was forwarded by Governor Abdullahi Sule in a letter read on the floor of the Assembly by the Deputy House Leader, Daniel Ogazi.

Mr Ogazi, while reading the governor’s letter, urged the members to support the request in the interest of development.

“I am seeking for your support and approval of N5 billion only which will be through private bond issuance to enable the state government undertake some vital projects for our development agenda in the state,” he said.

Leading the debate, the Minority Leader of the House, Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West), urged his colleagues to support and approve the governor’s request in the interest of development.

“This House should give the governor’s request accelerated passage so as to move the state to the next level of development.

“I urge you my colleagues to support the governor’s request to initiate projects that will have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state,” he said.

After deliberations and approval of the request, the speaker lauded his colleagues for their maturity and understanding.

“I sincerely thank you for your various contributions and for unanimously agreeing that the bond should be approved.

“The request of his Excellency is hereby granted, “he said.

The speaker said the loan would help the state government to achieve its developmental agenda which will impact positively on the lives of the citizenry.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to the governor for necessary action.

(NAN)