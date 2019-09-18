Family member gives account of village head’s assassination

Inusa Yaktol, a member of the family of late Mohammed Bayero, the village head of Kadunu, who was killed by gunmen, has given the account of how the traditional ruler was murdered.

Mr Bayero, who was the village head of Kadunu in Mangu Local Government of Plateau State, was assassinated on September 15 at his residence.

Mr Yaktol told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that the gunmen gained entry to the late traditional ruler’s residence around 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 15.

“Late Bayero was sitting in his Parlour watching Television along with his little children around 8 p.m., when the assassins gained entry to his residence.

“At their (assassins’) arrival, the children left for their rooms to allow him (Bayero) to attend to them.

“The children thought that they (assassins) were genuine visitors not knowing that they had an evil intention.

“Just after they (children) left the assassins shot their father right in the chase at close range killing him instantly.

“The killers didn’t take anything nor harmed any family member, only for a neighbour, who rushed out on hearing gun shots, ” he said.

He explained that two of the neighbours had rushed out of their houses but were fired at by the assassins, who got one of them on his legs as they (killers) fled the area.

According to him, the village head died instantly during the attack.

NAN reports that the wounded neighbour is on admission at a hospital and is responding to treatment.

Lawrence Danat, Chairman, Mangu Local Government, who visited and sympathised with the wounded neighbour on his hospital bed, pledged to foot his treatment bills.

Mr Danat assured that security operatives were on the trail of the assassins to bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to other criminals in the society.

(NAN)

