Plateau Rep appoints 25 aides

The member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam at the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has approved the appointment of 25 aides who would assist him discharge his legislative functions.

Mr Gagdi disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, the state capital.

According to him, the appointment include a Senior Legislative Aide, two Personal Assistants and 22 Special Assistants.

He explained that the appointees consist of 18 youths and seven elderly persons, adding that the appointment was based on merit.

“In pursuance of the fulfillment of my campaign promises to the good people of my constituency, I have approved the appointment of 25 aides who will assist in the discharge of this sacred mandate.

“Mr Haruna Dagung, who is now my Senior Legislative Aide, Mr Adamu Nuhu, my Personal Assistant, and one other will join me in Abuja.

“While the other 22 Special Assistants will permeate the nooks and crannies of the constituency in order to ensure swift response to the needs of the constituents as encapsulated in the Legislative Blue Print.

“Of the 25 appointees, 18 are youths, while 7 are advanced in age. This is to ensure a perfect blend of elderly wisdom and youthful agility in the discharge of the onerous task ahead of us,” Mr Gagdi said.

He appealed to the constituents to support the appointees in discharging their functions effectively.

(NAN)

