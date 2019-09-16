Kogi deputy governor sues governor

Related News

The Deputy Governor of Kogi, Simon Achuba, on Monday sued Governor Yahaya Bello and the state Commissioner for Justice at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) over alleged non-payment of allowances.

Mr Achuba, in a suit NICN/ABJ/244/2019 filed on Aug.19., prayed the court to declare that the decision of the defendants to withhold his allowances was discriminatory and amounted to unfair labour practice.

He is also seeking for an order of the court for the payment of N921.5 million being his travel allowances, monthly impress, security votes and other statutory allocations due to his office as the Deputy Governor of Kogi.

READ ALSO:

The case which was filed by Falana & Falana’s Chamber is yet to be assigned to a judge.

The rift between Mr Achuba and Governor Yahaya Bello became public in October last year following reports of an alleged strained relationship between them.

In February, Mr Achuba said his life was under threat following the withdrawal of his security details allegedly on the order of the governor.

In August, the State House of Assembly commenced impeachment process against Mr Achuba.

NAN reports that activities resumed on Monday at the NICN after its two months annual vacation.

Advertisement

The vacation was announced via a circular, dated June 23, and signed by its President Justice Babatunde Adejumo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that counsel and litigants were seen at the premises of the Abuja Division of the NICN.

(NAN).