Amidst ‘worsening’ insecurity in Abuja, police assure of safety

Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.
Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.

The police in Abuja have released the statement below assuring residents of the Nigerian capital of their safety.

The statement came as residents shared messages of kidnappings in the capital.

The police, however, said one of those recently kidnapped has been released while efforts are on to release another.

Read the full police statement below.

Abuja Police Rescue Baze Lecturer, Say FCT Not Under-Siege of Kidnappers
… Reassures Residents of Commitment to Fight Crime

The FCT Police Command wishes to reassure the public that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and the Police has reinvigorated its crime-fighting strategy to ensure the protection of lives and property in FCT.

It is pertinent to inform the public that the Police has successfully rescued the Baze University lecturer who was kidnapped on 8th September, 2019.

The Command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced a discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap case which occurred at Asokoro on Saturday 14th September, 2019. The Police are currently making concerted effort to rescue the victim.

Advertisement

wits Advert

Contrary to speculations on social media about an upsurge in this crime, the Command wishes to correct the notion and inform the public that the aforementioned were the only cases reported to the police, and efforts are being intensified to arrest the suspects behind the crime.

The Command wants to reaffirm its commitment to the protect lives and property by deploying proactive security measures that will nip this crime in the bud.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.