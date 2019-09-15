50 shops razed in Jos market fire

Plateau State on map used to illustrate the story
Plateau State on map used to illustrate the story

No fewer than fifty timber shades and carpentry workshops were burnt down on Saturday in a market midnight fire in Jos, capital of Plateau State.

Yusuf Aliyu, chairman of the Timber ‘B’ Hausa Line Association, on Sunday, narrated how the incident occurred at Katarko Market.

“I was at home at about 1 a.m. midnight when I received calls from different individuals that our market was on fire. In no time, I arrived at the market to see various timber shades and carpentry workshops on fire. Luckily enough the firefighters had already been informed and arrived on the scene on time. They were able to put down the fire around 4 a.m.

“About fifty timber shades and workshops were affected and properties worth millions of naira destroyed,” he said.

He said the cause of the fire was yet to be known but he suspected an electrical fault.

Mr Aliyu said many poles and other electrical appliances in the market were dilapidated and needed to be replaced for safe power supply.

He called on state government and the Jos Electricity Distribution Company to come to their aid.

In 2018, the same market got burnt following an electrical fault. In that incident too, properties worth millions of naira were lost.

Advertisement

wits Advert

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.