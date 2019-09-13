Kogi poll: INEC clears Gov. Bello, Wada, 49 others

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has cleared 51 candidates and their deputies to contest the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The names of the cleared candidates and their details were on Friday made public in Lokoja, the state capital by the INEC.

Five of those cleared as governorship candidates are women while the rest are men.

It was also observed that seven women were cleared to contest the election as deputy governors.

Those cleared to contest the election include the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Justina Abanida of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Also given the nod to contest the governorship election are Natadha Akppti of the SDP, Ibrahim Itodo of ZLP, Idris Abegunde of NNPP, Abu Omogani, UPC, Abdulahi Mohammed, Accord Party, Abdulmalik Mohammed, HDP, Shaibu Sani Teidi, YDP and Dele Bello-Williams of the GDPN.

Others are Umar Zekeri ABP, Chinga David, YPP, Ndako Tanko, ADP, Kabir Abdulwasiu, AAC, Abdulhamid Yusuf, AAP, Anne Oluwaseun, DPC, Danjuma Mohammed, MRDD, Mohammed Dangana, NCP, Alonge Methusela, Mega Party, Niyi Ejibunu, AGAP, Abdulrazak Emeje, UDP, and Godwin Atawodi, DA.

Ephraim Medupin, AD, Musa Sadiq, APP, Victor Akubo, UPP, Harirat Yakibu, LP, Alfa Oboy, JMPP, Atiku Isah, ANP, Ayodele Ajibola, PRP, Sheik Ibrahim Jibril, APGA, Samuel Abolarin, ASD, Okpanachi Nichol, KOWA, Moses Dridu, PPN, Ikwueje Samuel, PDC, and Jimoh Yusuf, MAJA, were also cleared for the election.

The INEC also cleared Orugun Emmanuel of ANRP, Grace Adepoju, MMN, Idris Isah, CAP, Sule Daniel, SNG, Mohammed Aliu, NPC, Noah Abiodun, PPA, Obagaye Raphael, BNPP, Yisuf Dantale, APM, Usman Imam, DP, Victor Akubo, GPN, Ukuwonu Joseph, PPN, Elegbe Amos, PDC, Usman Salifu, ANDP and Yusuf Nagari of APA.

(NAN)