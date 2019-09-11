Nasarawa varsity owes N1.72bn – VC

Related News

The Nasarawa State University, Keffi, says over N1.72 billion liabilities is hampering its operations.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Suleiman Mohammed, made this known on Wednesday at a news conference in Keffi.

He therefore called on the state government to take over payment of salaries of all staff of the institution to reduce the burden.

Mr Mohammed explained that said the news conference was part of preparations for the 2nd stakeholders meeting of the university scheduled for September 14, at 10 am in the institution.

According to him, the 2nd stakeholders meeting had two main objectives; the first was to address the challenges facing the university and the second was to present his five years action plan to the public.

“I also want to tell the stakeholders about our liabilities with the hope that the stakeholders will assist the university to settle the debt.

“Presently, this is the summary of our liabilities – salaries and allowances is over N1.43 billion; pension and gratuity is over N116.4 million; Students Association dues 2012/13 is over N13.62 million; Students Association dues 2016/17 is over N22.86 million.

“Others outstanding un-remitted deductions is over N65.76 million and former principal officers severance allowance and other benefits stand at over N72.1 million, and total liabilities is N1.719,996,144.08,” Mr Mohammed explained.

He said his action plan for the institution was based on 12 objectives in order to take the university to greater heights.

Mr Mohammed said in the action plan, the university would establish two new faculties; Health Sciences and Engineering, beginning from the 2020/2021 academic session.

The vice chancellor restated his commitment to fight all unethical conducts among staff and students in the interest of the education sector.

“I therefore seek for the cooperation of the press and other stakeholders in the war against unethical practices as well as support our objective of making the university a 21st century university,” Mr Mohammed said.

The vice chancellor commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for donating a fire fighting machine as well as the pledge of N75 million to fence the Lafia campus of the university against encroachment.

“We will use the meeting to appeal to the state government to take over the salaries of all staff as done for all the state owned tertiary institutions and most other state universities,” he said.

(NAN)