Gov. Ortom appoints 25 Special Advisers

Samuel Ortom, Benue State Governor [picture: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]
Samuel Ortom, Benue State Governor [picture: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has approved the appointment of 25 Special Advisers, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Anthony Ijohor, said in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi, the state capital.

The statement said that the appointees would be sworn-in on Thursday.

It listed the aides to include Adanu Sule, Jacob Ogwuche, James Uloko, Emmanuel Onah, Augustine Awodi, Janet Ede and Eric Adokw.

Others included Ageh Ode, Tarkaa Vandefan, Emmanuel Manger, Abraham Abam, Ortese Edward, Nyityo Tivkaa, Godwin Donko, and Matthew Mnyan.

Also to be sworn in is Tyochir Stephen, Bem Dzoho, Isaac Mtu, Tsenongo Abancha, Msenda Iho, Saawuan Tarnongu, Shima Ayati, Ndiisaa Terheme and Ngunan Agera.

Mr Ijohor added that the governor had also approved the appointment of Emmanuel Aper as Chairman, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, with Egli Ahubi, Mike Kusah and James Ahua to serve as members on the board.

(NAN)

Advertisement

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.