Tribunal strikes out suit challenging Hezekiah Dimka’s election as Plateau Central senator

The Plateau National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Hezekiah Dimka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Senator representing Plateau Central in the February 23 election.

Delivering judgment, Justice J.I. Nwoye, chairman of the tribunal, dismissed the petition filed by a former Immigration Boss, David Paradang of the PDP.

Mr Paradang had prayed the tribunal to declare him the winner of the election following alleged election malpractices that characterised the election.

But Justice Nwoye held that the petitioners could not prove any of the allegations.

He held that the petition was incompetent.

The tribunal, therefore, expunged all evidence presented by the PDP from its record.

“This honourable tribunal has to expunge all the petitioners’ evidence because they failed to prove all

“Consequently, this petition is, therefore, struct out and dismissed for lacking in merit, ” Mr Nwoye held.

(NAN)