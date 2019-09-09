Kogi poll: CAN denies calling for prayer against Gov. Bello, others

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello
The Kogi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it has not issued any mass prayer against any political party or their candidates toward the November 16 governorship election in the state.

A statement by the CAN state chairman, John Ibenu, on Monday in Lokoja said the information was completely false and ungodly, describing it as a “fake information.”

There has been statement in circulation, on the social media, alleging that CAN leadership has directed all churches in Kogi to dedicate Monday Mass/Worship/Service against the purported endorsement of Governor Yahaya Bello re-election bidding.

“That information is completely false and ungodly; it is fake information.

“Our position, as CAN, is in the Bible in 1 Timothy 2:1, where God admonishes us as Christians to pray for people in authority, government and in leadership position.

“Our prayer is with the government and the good people of Kogi, we have not issued any statement against the state Governor,” Mr Ibenu said.

He also said CAN had directed immediate high level of investigation to get to “the root of this particular sinful and ungodly act.”

He said CAN would get to the source wherever the false statement emanated from.

“CAN is a spiritual and Christian organisation and not a political organisation. All our members belong to as many political parties of their choice and they are free to do so.

“So, that statement is false and ungodly and was not issued by CAN. We shall get to the root and source of this false and ungodly statement.

“God bless CAN, God bless Kogi government and its people, God bless Nigeria,” he prayed.

Also, the CAN Director of National issues in Kogi, Samuel Owolabi, told journalists that CAN had never issued any prayer against any political party or their candidate.

“I want to state here, categorically, that CAN has never issued any prayer against any political party or even against the Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“We are the fathers of all, our main concern is for good governance. We are praying for peaceful election for our state.

“We pray that God will choose a man for us who has the fear of God and thinks about the entire masses of the state; that is what CAN stands for.

“Our members are free to join any political party of their choice; so we are not against any political party or any candidate,” Mr Owolabi said.

(NAN)

