Recruitment: Police commence medical screening of successful candidates

The Nigeria Police have commenced medical screening of successful candidates in the constable recruitment exercise for 2019.

The spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, a deputy superintendent of police, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital urged the shortlisted candidates from Kwara to proceed to Lokoja for the screening exercise.

The statement said in part: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially successful candidates in the last recruitment exercise whose names were released by the Force Headquarters, that the already scheduled Medical Screening will start today, Monday 9th September, through Saturday 14th September, 2019.

“Candidates from Kwara State will have their medical examination on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th of September, 2019 at the Zonal Command headquarters, Lokoja, Kogi State at 0800hours.

“Shortlisted candidates are to appear in white shorts and vests. They are also enjoined to come with their online print out forms and two (2) passport photographs.

“Those who were not shortlisted are warned not to go near the venue of the exercise or risk being arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Kayode Egbetokun hereby congratulates successful candidates and wishes them the very best during their medical screening.”

(NAN)

