Recruitment: Police commence medical screening of successful candidates

Nigeria Police officers
Nigeria Police officers

The Nigeria Police have commenced medical screening of successful candidates in the constable recruitment exercise for 2019.

The spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, a deputy superintendent of police, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital urged the shortlisted candidates from Kwara to proceed to Lokoja for the screening exercise.

The statement said in part: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially successful candidates in the last recruitment exercise whose names were released by the Force Headquarters, that the already scheduled Medical Screening will start today, Monday 9th September, through Saturday 14th September, 2019.

“Candidates from Kwara State will have their medical examination on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th of September, 2019 at the Zonal Command headquarters, Lokoja, Kogi State at 0800hours.

“Shortlisted candidates are to appear in white shorts and vests. They are also enjoined to come with their online print out forms and two (2) passport photographs.

“Those who were not shortlisted are warned not to go near the venue of the exercise or risk being arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Kayode Egbetokun hereby congratulates successful candidates and wishes them the very best during their medical screening.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.