One killed, five injured in Niger political violence – Police

Niger State on Nigerian Map
One person died on Sunday when suspected hoodlums attacked an electoral officer for announcing Abdullahi Suleiman Chukuba as the winner of chairmanship primary for Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger, the police have said.

Mr Chukuba participated on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police, made the announcement in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

He said that five other persons also sustained injuries during the attack.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer and other security agencies had taken the returning officer from the collation centre to Minna.

He explained that after announcing the results, some people loyal to the defeated aspirant, Akilu Isiyaku, attacked the returning officer and damaged his vehicle.

“One Isa Saidu lost his life and five others injured during the incident”, he said.

The commissioner said that the command would do everything humanly possible to arrest those responsible and bring them to book.

”Thuggery, intimidation and demonstration of violent conduct will not be tolerated before, during and after the local government elections.

”We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion to the state before, during and after the elections.

The police chief warned that any person or groups found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.

(NAN)

