Kogi Governorship Poll: My candidature, collective victory for all aspirants – Wada

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Musa Wada, says his victory at the just concluded governorship primaries is for all the aspirants who participated in the process.

He said this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

Mr Wada praised the conduct of his rivals at the primaries, saying they demonstrated a spirit of sportsmanship.

He said his nomination would not have been possible without the cooperation of the aspirants who ensured the primaries ended a success.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how three aspirants in Kogi stepped down for Mr Wada before the primary elections.

He won by polling 748 votes to beat 12 other aspirants. A former governor, Idris Wada, came third with 345 votes.

“It is normal that in every contest, a winner must emerge; but in this case, nobody is a winner because as far as I am concerned, we all won. It is a collective victory.

“All of us who participated in the primaries are all aware of the challenges the people of Kogi State are facing, a horrible experience occasioned by the unresponsive leadership, maladministration and lack of direction of the incumbent governor,” Mr Wada said

Advertisement

“I am only elected and put forward to spearhead the battle to oust the unresponsive APC-led government of Yahaya Bello in Kogi State which has impoverished the lives of Kogites and rendered our people hopeless.

“I cannot do it alone. It is a task that requires holistic effort to get done; a collective responsibility of all of my co-contestants in the primaries and we shall be victories in this battle Insha Allah”, he said.

Mr Wada, however, rued the invasion of the venue of the primaries by unknown gunmen who shot sporadically in an attempt to disrupt the process.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with the family of one of the delegates who lost his life during the attack, and wish those who sustained various degrees of injuries quick recovery.

He thanked the party executives, delegates and other organs of the party for their efforts at ensuring the unity of the party.

He urged party faithful and the people of Kogi State to remain resolute “in the battle to put an end to tyranny and oppression, maladministration and absence of governance in Kogi State under Yahaya Bello.”