Two Benue civil servants remanded over N12m fraud

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded two civil servants in Benue State in prison for alleged criminal conspiracy and fraud of N12 million.

The Magistrate, Ajuma Igama, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction before adjourning the case to November 16 for further mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Ato Godwin, told the court that the defendants, John Agbo and David Terseer, both of the State Ministry of Agriculture, were arrested following a written complaint against them.

Mr Godwin told the court that the complaint came from one Chris Terhumba of Veterinary Hospital, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue.

The letter stated that the accused persons deceived him to deliver the sum of N12 million into the Ministry of Agriculture Salary Account No: 0025386205 so as to supply him with 3,000 bags of fertiliser.

“Unfortunately they used the money and never supplied the products,” he said.

He said that the duo confessed to the crime when arrested and interrogated by the police.

The prosecutor said investigation into the matter was still in progress and asked the court for another date for mention.

He said the offence contravened Section 1(3) and 8(c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2005.

(NAN)

