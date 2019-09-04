Xenophobic attack: Kwara mall opens for business under police watch

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

Normal business activities have resumed at the Kwara Mall on Wednesday after police took over the edifice on Tuesday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kwara Police Command deployed its personnel to secure the facilities and prevent a reprisal attack on presumed businesses owned by South Africans.

This followed the killing of Nigerians residing in South Africa.

NAN revealed that shop owners at the mall were told to close their shops latest 8:00 p.m to prevent hoodlums from looting the mall.

One of the shop owners, who preferred anonymity, said the low presence of police at the facility would not scare customers away.

He said Nigerians’ protest was supposed to be against the government and its lack of decisive action not against businesses that benefit the people.

“You burn and loot properties of South African businesses forgetting that they are insured and it is Nigerian insurance companies that will pay for it,” he said.

(NAN)

