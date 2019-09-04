Shooting at PDP primaries sad, unfortunate – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [Photo Credit: The News Nigeria]
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has described the shooting incident, which took place early hours of Wednesday during the opposition PDP primaries in Lokoja, as sad and unfortunate.

Unknown gunmen invaded the venue of the election, Lokoja Confluence Stadium and disrupted the process.

According to reports, voting had ended and the sorting of votes were going on when the gunmen came to the venue at about 1:45 a.m. and started shooting from different directions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that votes in eight out of the 10 ballot boxes had already been counted and sorted before the disruption by the gunmen.

Aspirants, delegates and others scampered for safety while the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, was one of those who escaped from the venue.
‘Sad, unfortunate’

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, the governor directed security agents to get to the root of the matter.

“Bello who expressed his disappointment with the unholy development stated that such dastardly acts were an affront to the security of lives and property which are the primary achievement of his administration and the one thing Kogites have come to take for granted in recent times.

“The governor remonstrated with the opposition PDP for failing to keep the law, especially as the rival All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the governor’s party had demonstrated less than a week ago that such events can hold without unwelcome incidents of any kind.

“The Kogi State helmsman who said details of the shooting were still sketchy noted that the gunfire incident may not be unconnected with the usual do-or-die politics of some of the opposition aspirants whose desperation to win at all costs has led to so violence and crises in the state, including this one.

“The governor directed the security agencies to get to the roots of the matter immediately, declaring that it portended grave danger to the state’s gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 16. He promised to update the public as soon as he has been fully briefed by the law enforcement agencies,” the statement read.
The official also urged the opposition to play by the rules while assuring citizens of their security.

Mr Bello is the APC candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

