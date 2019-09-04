Governor flees as gunmen invade Kogi PDP primary

The governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ended abruptly in the early hours of Wednesday when gunmen invaded the venue of the election, Lokoja Confluence Stadium.
A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that voting had ended and sorting of votes were going on when the gunmen came to the venue at about 1:45a.m. and started shooting from different directions.
According to report, votes in eight out of the 10 ballot balloxes had already been counted and sorted before the disruption by the gunmen.
Aspirants, delegates and others scampered for safety while the number of casualty has yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
NAN correspondent said that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee escaped the bullets of the gunmen.
(NAN)
