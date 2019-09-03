Supreme Court reserves judgment in Labaran Maku’s case against Gov. Sule

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in a case filed by Labaran Maku, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Nasarawa State against Governor Audu Sule.

Mr Maku is challenging the ruling of the appeal court that threw out his case and prayed the apex court to allow his appeal.

He prayed the apex court to set aside the judgment of the court below and order the retrial of his petition which was dismissed for hearing.

He also asked the court to refuse the reasoning of the cross-appellant and consequently dismiss the cross appellant’s appeal.

Both the first and second respondents/cross-appellant also prayed the court to dismiss the appeal brought to it by Maku.

However, Justice Mary Odili who led the panel of five justices in entertaining the suit reserved the judgment to a later date that will be communicated to the parties involved.

Mr Maku had filed a petition challenging the victory of Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship elections on the grounds that the election did not meet the requirement of the law.

He had approached election petition tribunal seeking cancellation for the governorship election and asking for a fresh poll to be conducted.

His petition was thrown out on the grounds that he filed application for pre-hearing before the stipulated time allowed by the law.

(NAN)

