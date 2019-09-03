Kogi Governorship: Five PDP aspirants step down for Wada

Idris Wada
Idris Wada, Former Kogi State Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun the accreditation of delegates from the 21 local government areas of Kogi for governorship election primary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 2,576 delegates are expected to participate in the primaries taking place on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, five of the 16 PDP governorship aspirants from Kogi East have stepped down and collapsed their structure for Idris Wada, a former governor of the state.

A member of the Kogi East Elders Council, Gabriel Aduku, disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja.

Mr Aduku said that this was after the council met with nine of the aspirants from the zone.

According to him, those who stepped down for Mr Wada are Salihu Atawodi, Muhammed Tetes, Emmanuel Omebije, Grace Iye Adejor and Victor Adoji. (NAN)

