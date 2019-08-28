Flood destroys N70m farmlands in Shendam LGA

Related News

Alex Nantuam, Chairman, Shendam Local Government of Plateau, says farmlands worth about N70 million in Shimankar, Dokan Tofa, Angwan Rina, Angwan Dadi and Kallum communities have been destroyed by flood, recently.

Mr Nantuam disclosed this while handing over the disaster assessment documents to Ignatius Longjan, the senator representing Plateau South at the National Assembly, who visited the area to sympathise with the victims and assess the level of damage done by the disaster.

He said that the council had conducted an assessment of the damage immediately the incident occurred.

He said that the local government had also informed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for assistance.

James Langkwap, the District Head of Dokan Tofa, commended Mr Longjan for the visit which he said was consoling.

He, however, appealed to the lawmaker to assist the affected victims with fertilizer to enable them to replant new crops before the rainy season ran out.

Mr Longjan, who is the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, said he visited the area to sympathise with the victims and also assess the level of damage done by the disaster in order to report to the National Assembly as part of his oversight function.

“First, I want to apologise for my inability to come on time when the unfortunate incident occurred, and this was due to tight schedule.

“As an elected representative of the people, my major role is lawmaking, oversight function and lobbying.

“I am here to assess the situation, study the report from the local government and make sure that what belongs to the constituents reaches them,” he said.

