Kogi Governorship: Court dismisses suit challenging APC’s decision to hold indirect primary

A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct indirect primaries for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

It dismissed suits filed against the decision.

The party’s decision on July 6 to adopt indirect primaries has been at the centre of controversies trailing the Kogi APC, dividing it into two parallel factions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 20 APC Kogi governorship aspirants rejected the indirect primaries adopted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

In a protest letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the aspirants said the adoption of indirect party primaries has negative consequences for the fortune of the party in the state and therefore should be upturned.

Subsequently, the aggrieved parties filed two suits challenging the party’s choice of mode of primary to be adopted for selecting a candidate for November 16 polls.

The suit was instituted by the chairman and secretary of a parallel executive committee of the APC in Kogi, Haddy Ametuo and Tam Adejoh, respectively against the APC NWC, and the Abdullahi Bello-led faction backed by Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Bello-led faction is recognised by the national headquarters of the party.

While the first suit asked the court to determine the true leaders of the party from the two parallel factions, the second suit challenged the decision of the NWC to adopt indirect primaries.

In his Monday ruling, however, Justice Taiwo Taiwo approved the party’s NWC choice and dismissed the two suits.

Channels Television reported that Justice Taiwo dismissed the first suit for being statute barred on the grounds that it was not heard within the 180 days stipulated under Section285(10) of the Constitution.

According to the report, the judge noted that since the second suit was predicated on the first suit which had been dismissed, it was unnecessary determining issues raised in the suit on the grounds that they had become academic. ‎

Conundrum of Direct Vs Indirect Primaries

Confusion has continued to trail the adoption of a mode of nomination of candidates in the ruling APC.

Last September, the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to adopt direct primaries for elections in the party.

The party, however, allowed state chapters to choose their own forms of primaries.

Direct primaries involves the participation of all party members in the selection of party candidates. Indirect primaries, on the other hand, involves the use of delegates. Often party leaders at local levels, political appointees as well as elected officials are assigned to elect party candidates in indirect primaries.

With Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections coming up in November, this debate has again been brought to the front burner.