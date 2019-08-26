Court remands Abuja driver for being in possession of cutlass

A Karmo Area Court Abuja, on Monday ordered that a driver, Kalu Chukwu, who pleaded guilty to being in possession of a dangerous weapon, be remanded in prison custody pending sentencing.

Mr Chukwu of Gwarinpa was arraigned on two counts of joint act and being in possession of dangerous weapon.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, adjourned the case until Sept. 4, for sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ukagha Ijeoma, told the court that on August 8 Utako Police got a distress call from NNPC filling Station Wusa II.

Ms Ijeoma said that Mr Chukwu and one other, at large, went to the filling station, bought fuel and refused to pay.

She said that when the defendant was arrested, the police recovered two cutlasses and one big iron rod from his Mazda 323 car.

Mr Ijeoma alleged that during police investigation and interrogation, the defendant could not give satisfactory account of his actions.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 319(A) of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

