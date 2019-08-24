EFCC arrests Kwara TV GM, three others for alleged land fraud

Related News

The General Manager, Kwara State Television Authority, Abdulfatai Adebowale, has been arrested by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of Land fraud.

Mr Adebowale was arrested alongside two workers of the state television authority, located on Apata Yakuba Area of Ilorin, the state capital, and senior official of Kwara State Bureau of Land.

It could be recalled that the immediate past governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatai Ahmed, had in 2014 allocated 10 plots of land in the premises of the state television outfit to some of its staffs.

In a twist, however, 13 staffs of the television station in a petition, dated May 8, 2019, alleged that the General Manager of the television station had sold the 10 plots of land given to them by Mr Ahmed’s government and converted the proceeds to his personal use.

According to them, “Since 2014 to date, the said plots of land were hijacked by the General Manager, Alhaji Abdulfatai Adewale Adebowale against the purpose intended by the state government.

“In 2017, the in-house Union of the Corporation Radio, Television, Theatre and Art Workers (RATTAWU) started agitation for the recovery of the land from the General Manager, which led to plethora of correspondences between the union and the Office of the Kwara State Head of Service.”

They further alleged that “The union wrote the Kwara State Bureau of Land, requesting for the allocation papers in a quest to recover the said land, converted by the General Manager as his personal property, but all to no avail.”

Operatives of the commission discovered by investigations that Mr Adebowale and his son benefited from the plots of land, while the remaining parts of the land were sold to outsiders without the knowledge of the staffs to whom they were allocated to.

It was also discovered that Mr Adebowale received the allocation papers from the Kwara State Bureau of Land in the names of staffs but did not deliver them to the rightful owners.

All the suspects are currently in EFCC’s detention and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.