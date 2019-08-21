Customs in Niger generates N306 million in July – Official

File photo of items impounded by Nigeria Customs (Photo by Kingsley Adeniyi, 07/25/2018)
File photo of items impounded by Nigeria Customs (Photo by Kingsley Adeniyi, 07/25/2018)

The Niger Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has generated N306 million as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the month of July.

Benjamin Lambo, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command which covers Niger, Kwara and Kogi states, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

”In the month under review, the command seized 17 different second-hand vehicles, and 1,254 bags of rice with Duty Paid Value of N26.6 million,” he said.

He explained that the command was putting various security measures at the border posts to curtail illegal transactions and prevent illegal items coming into the country.

” We are fully prepared to end smuggling through our various strategies that will pave way for arrest and prosecution of smugglers”, Mr Lambo added.

He solicited the support of stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders in mobilising residents to volunteer information that would aid in apprehending all those involved in the illegal trade. (NAN)

