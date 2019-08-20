Kwara legislature dissolves 3 commissions inaugurated by previous administration

Related News

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday dissolved three statutory commissions inaugurated by the previous administration in the state.

The three dissolved commissions are the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) and the State Assembly Service Commission.

The dissolution followed a request by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq in three messages to the House read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Danladi Yakubu-Salihu.

The governor, requesting the approval of the House for the removal of the chairmen and members of the three statutory commissions, said he relied on Section 201 Sub-section one and two of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the chairmen and members of the commissions had been given a fair hearing but were found incapable of discharging their statutory functions as a result of gross misconducts.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Kperogi, to conduct voting for members on the request of the governor.

The voting indicated that the required two-third majority supported the removal of the chairmen and members of the three commissions.

According to the governor’s message, the members of the Kwara State Civil Service Commission were Sakariyah Onimago (Chairman), Samuel Bamisaiye, a member, Sharook Mohammed, a member, and AbdulSalam Agbaje-Opobiyi, a member

Those removed at the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASEC) were Eleja Taiwo-Banu (Chairman), Jimoh Gabriel-Yemi, a member, Nasiru Ayo-Lawal, a member, lssa Abdul-Kayode, a member, Dele Kayode, a member, Saidu lssa-Abdulllahi, a member, and Adesina Mohammed, a member.

The members of the dissolved Kwara State Assembly Service Commission are former Speaker of the Kwara Assembly, Babatunde Mohammed, Nimota Aduke-lbrahim, Atolagbe Alege, Babako Mohammed and Alex Bankole.

The Speaker directed the clerk to communicate the dissolution of the three statutory commissions to the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the three dissolved commissions were inaugurated by the former governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed, toward the end of his tenure in May. (NAN)