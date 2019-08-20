Kwara legislature dissolves 3 commissions inaugurated by previous administration

Kwara Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State [Photo: THISDAYLIVE]

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday dissolved three statutory commissions inaugurated by the previous administration in the state.

The three dissolved commissions are the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) and the State Assembly Service Commission.

The dissolution followed a request by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq in three messages to the House read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Danladi Yakubu-Salihu.

The governor, requesting the approval of the House for the removal of the chairmen and members of the three statutory commissions, said he relied on Section 201 Sub-section one and two of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the chairmen and members of the commissions had been given a fair hearing but were found incapable of discharging their statutory functions as a result of gross misconducts.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Kperogi, to conduct voting for members on the request of the governor.

The voting indicated that the required two-third majority supported the removal of the chairmen and members of the three commissions.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

According to the governor’s message, the members of the Kwara State Civil Service Commission were Sakariyah Onimago (Chairman), Samuel Bamisaiye, a member, Sharook Mohammed, a member, and AbdulSalam Agbaje-Opobiyi, a member

Those removed at the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASEC) were Eleja Taiwo-Banu (Chairman), Jimoh Gabriel-Yemi, a member, Nasiru Ayo-Lawal, a member, lssa Abdul-Kayode, a member, Dele Kayode, a member, Saidu lssa-Abdulllahi, a member, and Adesina Mohammed, a member.

The members of the dissolved Kwara State Assembly Service Commission are former Speaker of the Kwara Assembly, Babatunde Mohammed, Nimota Aduke-lbrahim, Atolagbe Alege, Babako Mohammed and Alex Bankole.

The Speaker directed the clerk to communicate the dissolution of the three statutory commissions to the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the three dissolved commissions were inaugurated by the former governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed, toward the end of his tenure in May. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.