Police recover woman’s corpse in Makurdi

The Benue Police Command on Monday recovered the corpse of a yet to be identified middle-aged woman in Nyiman area of Makurdi.

Catherine Anene, the State Police Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the body was recovered in the earlier hours of Monday.

Ms Anene explained that the cause of her death still remained unknown until an autopsy was conducted.

She dismissed speculations on the social media that the victim was raped to death, adding that the body had already been deposited at a mortuary.

NAN reports that the deceased was naked, which gave rise to speculation that she was raped to death.

(NAN)