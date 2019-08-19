Police recover woman’s corpse in Makurdi

The Benue Police Command on Monday recovered the corpse of a yet to be identified middle-aged woman in Nyiman area of Makurdi.
Catherine Anene, the State Police Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the body was recovered in the earlier hours of Monday.
Ms Anene explained that the cause of her death still remained unknown until an autopsy was conducted.
Read also: Police arrest man who allegedly raped, impregnated 10-year-old
She dismissed speculations on the social media that the victim was raped to death, adding that the body had already been deposited at a mortuary.
NAN reports that the deceased was naked, which gave rise to speculation that she was raped to death.
Advertisement
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.