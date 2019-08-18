Government warns residents in six Kwara LGAs prone to flood to relocate

FILE: A flooded neighborhood used to illustrate the story Valentine Franco/BJO/NAN
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agencies (NIHSA) has listed six local government areas in Kwara that are very prone to flood in 2019.

The permanent secretary in the state Ministry Environment, Amosa Al-Amin, made this known on Sunday in Ilorin during a media briefing.

Mr Al-Amin listed the six local government areas as Edu, Patigi, Moro, Ilorin East, Ilorin West and Asa.

The permanent secretary, therefore, warned residents of the state against dumping refuse in drains and waterways to guide against flood, especially in flood-prone areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NIHSA issued flood alerts across the country, especially in states straddling the River Niger where water levels have risen above the 2010 and 2018 levels.

According to Mr Al-Amin, Kwara State falls within this axis and this administration felt compelled to officially alert the people to this development.

“We appeal to Kwarans to cooperate with the state government on the various measures to mitigate the effects of what is often a combination of natural phenomenon, human activities and failure to heed warnings,” Mr Al-Amin added.

He also appealed to communities located in and near flood plains and other vulnerable areas to relocate to safer locations.

He identified such communities in Edu local government as Iyeluwa, Belle Gbako, Liptata, Edogi and Chewuru.

The permanent secretary advised residents of these communities to relocate to safer places for a while.

“Communities in Jebba and Bacita are also urged to take this very seriously for safety reasons.

“Farming along river bank areas should be discouraged for now,” Mr Al-Amin advised the residents.

He said residents in Patigi can relocate to the resettlement centres located at Godiwaji in Patigi that was constructed by the Federal Government.

“Residents of communities in Kwara Central like Isale Koko, Dumon, and Abata Sunkere, among others, are advised to heed this warning.

“Government urges residents of the state to avoid dumping of wastes into river channels or drains to allow for easy flow of water, while illegal structures along waterways should be demolished,” he said.

Mr Al-Amin said the ministry will on Monday launch some corrective measures to clear Ilorin, the state capital, of indiscriminate dumping of waste and blockage of drains as part of the efforts to ward off flooding.

He said offenders may be made to face a mobile court after which they would be warned to desist from violating environmental laws. (NAN)

