Kidnapped college provost regains freedom in Benue – Police

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Police Command in Benue on Friday said the kidnapped Provost of College of Education, Katsina Ala, Tsavwua Gborigyo, has regained freedom.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the provost reunited with his family late Thursday evening.

NAN recalls that the provost was kidnapped at Ihugh in Vandiekya Local Government Area on his way from a burial ceremony on August 9.

Ms Anene disclosed that the provost was released without payment of any ransom.

She said investigations were ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorising the state, and promised to shield the informant with relevant information.

NAN reports that the entire Sankera axis compromising Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas, has been witnessing criminalities in the recent time.

(NAN)

