Gunmen kidnap college of education provost in Benue

The Benue Police Command said on Monday that gunmen have kidnapped the provost, College of Education, Katsina Ala, Tsavwua Gborigyo.
The State Police Public Relations Office, Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the provost was abducted during the weekend.
Ms Anene disclosed that the provost was kidnapped at Ihugh in Vandiekya on his way back from a burial.
She said no contact had been established yet with the kidnappers and appealed to the public to assist with any information that would lead to the rescue of the provost.
(NAN)
