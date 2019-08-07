Police arrest man who allegedly raped, impregnated 10-year-old

The police in Benue on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old man, Terna Taga, who allegedly defiled and impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Mr Taga was alleged to have raped the minor at an internally displaced persons’ camp in Benue.

The victim was delivered of a baby girl via caesarean section.

Catherine Anene, the Benue Police Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Wednesday that Mr Taga was arrested in North Bank on Tuesday evening.

She said the suspect is in custody for further investigations.

”The command will decide on the next line of action after full interrogation and investigation into the case,” Ms Anene, a deputy superintendent of police, told NAN.

NAN reports that the news of the minor’s pregnancy broke on August 4 when she was dumped in a General Hospital, Makurdi by an unknown person.

Hours later, following social media reports, one Ukan Kurugh, an activist, allegedly took the minor to Foundation Memorial Hospital, Makurdi, where she delivered a baby girl through Caesarean section in the early hours of August 5.

(NAN)

