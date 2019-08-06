Sallah: NSCDC deploys 4,000 personnel in Abuja

Related News

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 4,000 of its personnel to beef up security, during and after Eid-el Adha celebration in Abuja.

The FCT Commandant of NSCDC, Patrick Ukpan, made this known in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Akinbinu David, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Ukpan said directives have been given for the deployment of the personnel ahead of the festive period.

This, he said, was to beef up security before, during and after the Sallah period so as to ensure a crime-free celebration.

He said the personnel would be drawn from all formations of the Corps in the Territory.

The units included the under-covers, the Conflict Management Unit, Disaster Management Unit, Anti Vandals, and the Armed Squad personnel among others.

Mr Ukpan added that special rules of engagement would be reeled out to deployed personnel.

“All the nooks and crannies of the capital will be adequately covered, leaving no place uncovered.

“Special attention will be given to some identified flash points like the market places, motor parks, fun parks, prayer grounds and borders because of high convergence of people in these areas during the period.

“Also, other areas to be beefed up include critical infrastructure because of their socio-economic importance like telecommunication masts, PHCN/AEDC cables and installations, Water Boards, essential government buildings, among others.

“A 24-hour surveillance and patrol teams would be intensified in these areas.

“The Command is aware of some criminally- minded people who might want to perpetrate crimes because of the busy nature of the period hence, the need to beef-up security to forestall any likely breach,” he said.

Mr Ukpan urged the members of the public to be vigilant as well as obey rules and order.

He further said that the command would open up its communication channels where the public could report any suspicious person or act of security breach to any Civil Defence Office or security post nearest to them.

“You can also call us on 08054747755, should there be need for emergency or urgent directive and response. We wish all Muslim faithful a happy and peaceful Sallah celebration,” he said.

(NAN)