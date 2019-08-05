Deputy accuses Governor Bello of sponsoring violence in Kogi

Related News

The deputy governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of encouraging violence in the state.

Speaking on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Monday, Mr Achuba said he was being victimised by the governor for “doing the right thing.”

He also called for tight security in Kogi due to the spread of violence in the state.

“As a deputy governor, I have tried my best internally to ensure that the right things are done. For that sake, I am hated and denied my right.

“This was why in my last press interview I cried out to the world and to the law enforcement agents to focus on Kogi State because of the level of violence being perpetrated by the sitting governor of Kogi State,” Mr Achuba said.

The deputy governor described his current relationship with the governor as “rough and not very smooth.”

He accused the governor of not toeing the path of good governance and not delivering good governance to the people of the state.

Mr Achuba said communication between them broke down at a point where it became very glaring that he was not toeing the path of good governance.

Simon Achuba, Kogi state Deputy Governor [Photo: Vanguard News]

“The state of affairs is not very smooth; it is rough because of the disposition of the governor of Kogi State.

“Everyone elected to the position of governor or the deputy governor is expected to deliver on promises. You are expected to look at the wellbeing of the people and effect changes. These changes are not forthcoming in Kogi State.”

Read also:

Mr Achuba said his boss does not tolerate criticism. According to him, this is not the trait of a good leader.

“When you assess the government of Yahaya Bello, from day one it has been fighting, fighting and fighting anyone that has a different opinion from him becomes an enemy.

Advertisement

“In governance, you must give room for criticism whether good or bad. A good leader learns from criticism. Those who criticise you might not necessarily be your enemies,” he said.

Mr Achuba said despite him seeking the intervention of state governors, traditional rulers among others, ‘yet there is no solution,’ to the lingering crisis between him and the governor.

The Kogi governor had last week admitted that Mr Achuba was being owed some allowances, but said such would be paid after verification and when funds are available.

The governor denied that his deputy was being owed any salary.