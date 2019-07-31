Kwara government explains delay in teachers’ salaries

Related News

The Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has urged Junior Secondary and Primary School teachers in the state to exercise patience on the delay in the payment of their July salaries.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Ilorin by the Press Secretary of Kwara SUBEB, Olufunke Olorunnisola, blamed the delay on reasons beyond the control of the board.

“The delay is in two-fold; the first is the recent change of the Directors of Personnel Management and Treasurers of various local government areas.

“The change meant that there would be a change in the signatories to the accounts of the local government areas from which payment for primary and junior secondary teachers come from.

“This has just been resolved,” the statement said.

It noted, however, that the second cause of the delay was the need to fully comply with the National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) directive on local government autonomy.

“We regret this delay and call for patience by everyone concerned as the issues are being addressed by the government with a view to finding immediate solutions to them,” it added. (NAN)