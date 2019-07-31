Kwara government explains delay in teachers’ salaries

Kwara State map
Kwara State map

The Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has urged Junior Secondary and Primary School teachers in the state to exercise patience on the delay in the payment of their July salaries.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Ilorin by the Press Secretary of Kwara SUBEB, Olufunke Olorunnisola, blamed the delay on reasons beyond the control of the board.

“The delay is in two-fold; the first is the recent change of the Directors of Personnel Management and Treasurers of various local government areas.

“The change meant that there would be a change in the signatories to the accounts of the local government areas from which payment for primary and junior secondary teachers come from.

“This has just been resolved,” the statement said.

It noted, however, that the second cause of the delay was the need to fully comply with the National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) directive on local government autonomy.

“We regret this delay and call for patience by everyone concerned as the issues are being addressed by the government with a view to finding immediate solutions to them,” it added. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.