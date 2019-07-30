Plateau Gov tussle: Tribunal fixes August 15 for adoption of written addresses

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Gov. Lalong]
The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday, fixed August 15, for adoption of written addresses as Governor Simon Lalong and APC closed their defence.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice H.A. Saleeman, fixed the date after Mr Lalong and APC closed their defence with 18 witnesses.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jeremiah Useni, is challenging the victory of Mr Lalong at the 2019 general elections at the election tribunal.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Garba Pwul, SAN, Counsel for the APC, at the tribunal said, “These 18 witnesses taken were the only witnesses we prepared for our defence in this case before this honourable tribunal.

“My Lord, with this last witness, Mr Peter Damulak from Shimankar Polling Unit, who is the 18 witness, we hereby wish to close our defense.

“We wish to express our gratitude to you for your patience with us right from the beginning of this petition, “Mr Pwul said.

Benson Ibenor, PDP Counsel, and Mutiu Akinrinade, INEC Counsel however did not object to the application made by Mr Pwul.

Mrs Saleeman gave the counsel four days within which to prepare for their written addresses and replies.

“We are giving each of you four days within which to prepare your written address and replies.

“Having appreciate all Counsels in the matter for your commitments in making the task of this tribunal an easy one, this goes a long way to say that we are one, invisible and a family of the legal profession.

“You should also note that Counsel to petitioners and parties involved were given time accordingly to present their cases to the best of their abilities.

“Likewise tribunal needs to review all that you presented to it.

“In view of these facts, we hereby fix August 15 for presentation and adoption of written addresses,” she said.

(NAN)

