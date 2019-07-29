Hajj: 2,026 Kwara pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

Hajj Pilgrims Boarding a plane
The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says it has completed the airlift of 2,026 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Muhammed Tunde-Jimoh, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Madinnah in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Mr Tunde-Jimoh said the pilgrims, who were in four batches, were transported from the Ilorin International Airport by Max Airline.

According to the Executive Secretary, the last batch of pilgrims who were 369 in number, including officials from the state, were transported on July 24.

Mr Tunde-Jimoh told NAN that 1,657 pilgrims who were earlier airlifted in three batches had arrived Makkah from Madinnah while the fourth and last batch of 369 were still at Madinnah.

He said all the pilgrims who travelled with the board for the pilgrimage were hale and hearty.

(NAN)

