Insecurity: Plateau now crisis-free – Governor Lalong

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said there is relative peace in the state despite the security challenges in many parts of Nigeria.

He said this on Friday after the two-day Maiden Presidential Policy Roundtable Retreat at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the event was held to review how the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration fared in the past four years as well as chart a roadmap for the ‘Next Level’ agenda.

Those in attendance include several state governors and senior officials of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the event, Mr Lalong who was re-elected as governor in March, said Plateau was among states that went “into insecurity when there was serious insecurity in the country”. He, however, said the state is now safe.

Plateau has been one of the states prone to communal clashes.

Last June, PREMIUM TIMES reported how attacks and reprisals led to the deaths of over a hundred people in parts of the state.

Though there are still pockets of violent attacks in Plateau, the casualties have reduced.

The state is not among about 15 states the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised its citizens not to visit in Nigeria due to safety concerns.

“My state is not one of those that are engulfed in crisis right now”, Mr Lalong said during Friday’s briefing.

He, however, said tackling security challenges was top among issues raised at the retreat and his most important takeaway.

“I am going to add some of the knowledge I gained to the current method and also the process I have set in place to ensure we have peace in Plateau State.

“I had mentioned here that when I was elected as the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum I said my priority is security.”

The governor said a lecture on tackling insecurity was presented by the Inspector General of Police at the retreat. “The second aspect is education, we mentioned to the president the Almajiri system.

“These were the things that all of us have taken in and very soon, I will convene the northern summit for us to collectively discuss because at the Northern Governors Forum, I have already set up a committee chaired by the governor of Katsina to look at generally insecurity in the north.

“We also set up another committee to look at education in the north and then the prospect of an economic summit for north.”