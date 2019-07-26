Four expatriates kidnapped in Kwara freed – Police

The police authorities have announced the release of four foreign nationals kidnapped along Gbugbu-Lafiagi Road in Edu Local Government of Kwara State.

The Turkish citizens were working at a quarry site located within the area.

Suspected kidnappers on Saturday night abducted Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

Ajayi Okasanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the police in Kwara, confirmed the kidnap to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gbugbu on Sunday.

According to the source, the kidnappers waylaid them and took them to an unknown destination.

However, on Friday night, police made the news of their release known via their social media handles.

“The Nigeria Police have today 26th July 2019, successfully secured the release of four (4) Turkish Nationals earlier kidnapped in Kwara State. No ransom was paid.”

Also, as stated in the post, three male suspects were arrested in connection with the crime and are currently in police custody.

PREMIUM TIMES, on July 16, reported the kidnap of ten Turkish sailors on a cargo ship by armed men off the coast of Nigeria.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement said it has contacted both the Nigerian and Ghanaian authorities to secure the release of the victims.

Meanwhile, there is no available information to suggest if the sailors have been rescued or not.

