Plateau generates N9 billion internal revenue in six months

The Chairman of Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), Dashe Arlat, says the service generated N9.2 billion between January and June.

Mr Arlat disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos at a news conference.

He said most of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was from liabilities and interest paid as penalties by companies which evaded various forms of taxation.

Mr Arlat said the 2019 mid-year IGR had been the best since he assumed office in 2015, pointing that revenue generated in 2018 was N12.7 billion.

According to him, the service has expanded its tax net on the formal sector, especially those situated in the 17 local government areas of the state.

He said in the past, emphasis was on the informal sector and formal sector within the Jos- Bukuru town.

The chairman said most of the companies and offices outside the Jos-Bukuru were not aware that they were required to remit certain taxes such as PAYE to the government.

He said the service had engaged 200 ad hoc workers and created three district offices in the three senatorial zones of the state to meet its target.

Mr Arlat said positive result being recorded followed steps taken by the service to increase the state’s revenue base.

He assured that the N2 billion monthly target set for the service was attainable as there were various sectors to be tapped into.

The N2 billion monthly target was set for the service on June 12.

