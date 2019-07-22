Gov. Bello approves N10 million kidney transplant for Kogi Director

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello
Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello has approved N10 million for the treatment of a civil servant, Stella Oluyole, who needed a kidney transplant.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Multilateral, Donor Agencies and Special Projects, Abdulkareem Suleiman, said this in a statement in Lokoja on Monday.

Mr Suleiman said the governor’s attention was drawn to the life-threatening situation of Mrs Oluyole, who is a Deputy Director at the Comprehensive Health Centre, Nagazi, Adavi Local Government Area of the State.

“Oluyole was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, on Jan. 18, 2019.

“She is currently in dire need of a kidney transplant for her survival,” he said.

Mr Suleiman, who also doubles as the Focal Person for Kogi Social Investment Programme (SIP), said the N10 million medical bill for the kidney transplant was paid on July 19.

He explained that the patient was currently on admission at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, where the operation would take place.

The Special Adviser thanked the governor for coming to the aid of the senior civil servant in spite of the paucity of funds and the economic hard time of the state.

(NAN)

