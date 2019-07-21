Four expatriates kidnapped in Kwara – Police

Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.
Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.

The police in Kwara have confirmed that a gang of suspected kidnappers on Saturday night abducted four foreign nationals along Gbugbu-Lafiagi Road in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

Ajayi Okasanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the police in Kwara, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gbugbu on Sunday.

Mr Okasanmi gave names of the gang members as Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

NAN gathered that the abducted expatriates were working at a quarry site located within the area.

A source told NAN that they were on their way back from Gbugbu Market, where they had gone to buy energy drinks, to Gbale, a village where the quarry is located.

According to the source, the kidnappers waylaid them and took them to an unknown destination.

The nationality of the expatriates could not be ascertained as the source identified them as Palestinians while another said they were Turkish citizens.

The Kwara State Governor, however, described them as ‘Turkish nationals.’

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday called for calm following the “unfortunate abduction of some Turkish nationals in Edu Local Government Area of the state,” press secretary Rafiu Ajakaye said in a statement.

“The governor is working closely with the security agencies to ensure prompt rescue of the expatriates. The Governor urges the people to go about their normal and lawful businesses and not to entertain any fear, as doing so may embolden the criminals behind the development,” Mr Ajakaiye said.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

The police spokesman, Mr Okasanmi, also said that efforts had begun to rescue the abductees and it was already yielding positive results.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.