Four expatriates kidnapped in Kwara – Police

Related News

The police in Kwara have confirmed that a gang of suspected kidnappers on Saturday night abducted four foreign nationals along Gbugbu-Lafiagi Road in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

Ajayi Okasanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the police in Kwara, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gbugbu on Sunday.

Mr Okasanmi gave names of the gang members as Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

NAN gathered that the abducted expatriates were working at a quarry site located within the area.

A source told NAN that they were on their way back from Gbugbu Market, where they had gone to buy energy drinks, to Gbale, a village where the quarry is located.

According to the source, the kidnappers waylaid them and took them to an unknown destination.

The nationality of the expatriates could not be ascertained as the source identified them as Palestinians while another said they were Turkish citizens.

The Kwara State Governor, however, described them as ‘Turkish nationals.’

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday called for calm following the “unfortunate abduction of some Turkish nationals in Edu Local Government Area of the state,” press secretary Rafiu Ajakaye said in a statement.

“The governor is working closely with the security agencies to ensure prompt rescue of the expatriates. The Governor urges the people to go about their normal and lawful businesses and not to entertain any fear, as doing so may embolden the criminals behind the development,” Mr Ajakaiye said.

Advertisement

The police spokesman, Mr Okasanmi, also said that efforts had begun to rescue the abductees and it was already yielding positive results.