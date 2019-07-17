Nigeria Customs generates N1.7 billion in Niger

Related News

The Niger Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N1.7 billion as revenue in the first half of year 2019, representing 56 per cent of its N3.05 billion target for the year..

The Area Comptroller, Yusuf Abba-Kassim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Minna that the amount was an improvement of N800 million over the amount generated during the same period in 2018.

“What we have is more than 100 per cent improvement, the difference is N855 million,” he said.

Mr Abba-Kassim said the revenue was generated from command’s activities within the three states of its coverage comprising Niger, Kwara and Kogi.

He said that about N277 million was collected as revenue in June, adding that measures had been put in place to ensure optimal revenue generation in the area.

Mr Abba-Kassim said 48 prohibited items with duty paid value of N78 million were seized in different part of the three states within the period.

He expressed confidence that the area command would meet its projected revenue target for the year.

Mr Abba-Kassim assured that measures were in place to step up security at border posts to curtail illegal trades and prevent contraband from entering the country.

He warned smugglers and their accomplices to steer clear of the command, stressing that his personnel had been directed to be vigilant to prevent illegal entry of arms and ammunition as well as other contraband through land borders.

The NCS official solicited the support of stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders in mobilising residents to volunteer information that would aid officers in apprehending those involved in smuggling within the command.

(NAN)