Kwara Assembly probes alleged transfer of Guest House to Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki
The Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday directed its Committee on Land, Housing and Urban Development to investigate the alleged transfer of the ownership of a four-bedroom chalet to the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The building, named Alimi Lodge, is located on Alimi road in GRA, llorin, the state capital.

The directive of the House followed the raising of the issue under matters of urgent public importance by Omotayo Awodiji (APC- lrepodun).

Mr Awodiji, while raising the matter, said that the lodge was transferred to Mr Saraki under the state’s Pension Law for Governors and Deputy Governors.

Mr Saraki was a two-term governor of the state.

Mr Awodiji, however, insisted that the ownership of the lodge was not transferable as it was meant for an incumbent chief executive of the state.

The Speaker, Danladi Yakubu- Salihu, while reading the resolutions of the House, said there was the need for the House to investigate the matter.

This, he said, was to put an end to all forms of abnormality in the state in order to enhance the well being of the people and fast track the socio-economic development of the state.

The committee was mandated to report back to the House on Thursday.

(NAN)

