Ortom presents 15 commissioner nominees to Benue Assembly

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has submitted names of 15 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker, Titus Uba, disclosed this while speaking at Tuesday’s plenary in Makurdi, the state capital.

Mr Uba said the names were accompanied by the nominees’ Curriculum Vitae (CV) for easy screening by the lawmakers.

He urged his colleagues to go through the CVs to enable them screen the nominees in the shortest possible time, saying that the governor needed to form his cabinet on time to move the state forward

Mr Uba gave the names as -Michael Gusa, David Olofu, Dennis Ityavyar, Bernard Unenge, Dennis Ogbu, Merga Kachina, Ladi Isegbe and Ngunan Adingi.

Others are- Ongbabo Elaigwu, Alexander Shaapera, Timothy Ijir, Joshua Shire, Oyiwona Emmanuel, Igirgi Nyiazungwe and Dzungwe Ukaha.

In a related development, the House also approved the appointment of two additional Special Advisers to the governor bringing the number to 28.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house had on June 18, approved the governor’s request to appoint 26 Special Advisers.

(NAN)

