BREAKING: Three-storey building collapses in Jos

A three-story building has collapsed in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The incident happened around Butcher Line, Jos North Local Government Area, on Monday.

Many people were reportedly killed in the accident that occurred around 5 p.m.

There has been no official confirmation of the casualty figure.

The building houses a pharmacy and a public toilet and many people are feared trapped in the debris.

Some of the victims were being evacuated by sympathisers at the time of this report.

Details later…